CharaChorder can do everything your keyboard can and much more.

Type faster than is physically possible on any other keyboard.

"That was SUPER fast"

-Chris Fox

"It is now possible to type at the speed of thought, CharaChorder has just proved it."
"I admittedly was skeptical...then they pulled out the working PCBs of the two connected  halves, and typed my name and my affiliations on a connected laptop at ~200 WPM... these were words and sentences they had no way to practice before"
"CharaChorder is the first product to ever offer fluid chorded/character entry: a ground-breaking new technology that gives users the ability to input the letters of a word both individually and simultaneously"
"in the demonstration I saw, the employee may as well have been playing Chopin"
Featured in CES 2020 Daily Magazine: New & Noteworthy Products
 
 
Fluid Chord/Character Entry

Type individual characters like a keyboard or press all the letters in a word simultaneously and CharaChorder's internal processor will automatically arrange them on your screen in real time.

THIS ALLOWS USERS TO TYPE FASTER THAN IS PHYSICALLY POSSIBLE ON ANY KEYBOARD.

CharaChorder_character-vs-chord.gif
 
3D Motion Detection

Unlike a keyboard, CharaChorder switches detect 3-D rather than 1-D motion.

Easier to learn, more ergonomic, and less wasted motion than a keyboard.

THIS ALLOWS USERS TO ACCESS OVER 270 UNIQUE INPUTS WITHOUT THEIR FINGERS EVER BREAKING CONTACT WITH THE DEVICE.

Limitless Customization
Over 17 Billion (17.1529*10^12) possible chord combinations per profile.

Use our (optional) desktop software to push the limits of your CPU with Spurring, Hotwords and Paradox Chords.

THIS ALLOWS USERS TO AUTOMATE TASK BASED ON THEIR SPECIFIC NEEDS.

 
Ambidextrous Throwover

Seamlessly type one-handed with either hand.

THIS ALLOWS USERS TO UTILIZE A 3D CAD MOUSE, DRAWING TABLET, GAMING MOUSE, OR OTHER SPECIALIZED PERIPHERAL DEVICE WITHOUT INTERRUPTING THEIR WORKFLOW.

 
